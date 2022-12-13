How to Get Tickets to Walker Hayes’ 2023 Tour

Walker Hayes has unleashed dates for his 2023 “Duck Buck Tour,” and fans won’t want to risk hunting down tickets to the country star’s upcoming trek before it’s too late.

“I can’t wait to get back out on tour,” Hayes shared in a statement. “All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don’t take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!”

What Is Walker Hayes’ Next Tour?

The 23-date “Duck Buck Tour” kicks off in Rosemont, Illinois on April 13th, followed by stops in Peoria, Illinois; Evansville, Indiana; and Rogers, Arkansas. After a show in Oklahoma City, Hayes will head to the East Coast for dates in University Park, Pennsylvania and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Hayes will perform in Wichita, Kansas on May 4th and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 5th, then breaks for a month before resuming in Boston on June 3rd. He’ll play two nights in Florida between Jacksonville and Boca Raton, followed by dates in Irving, Texas; Camdenton, Missouri; Nashville; and Orange Beach, Alabama.

In July, Hayes will settle in North Carolina for shows in Raleigh and Charlotte, then he heads to St. Louis on August 3rd and Indianapolis on August 4th. The “Duck Buck Tour” wraps in Sterling Heights, Michigan on August 5th.

Who Is Opening for Walker Hayes on Tour?

Walker Hayes will be flanked on his “Duck Buck Tour” by all-star country talents such as Ingrid Andress, Chris Lane, BRELAD, Ray Fulcher, and Nicolle Galyon.

How Can I Get Tickets for Walker Hayes’ 2023 Tour?

Country fans will have several opportunities to gain pre-sale access to Walker Hayes tickets. Members of Hayes’ fan club and Citi cardmembers can be the first to claim their seats starting Tuesday, December 13th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, December 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHEER), while openers like Ingrid Andress, Ray Fulcher, and BRELAND will host pre-sales that same day.

General public tickets follow on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Walker Hayes’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Walker Hayes’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Walker Hayes 2023 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre *

04/14 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center *

04/20 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center *

04/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

04/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

04/27 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center #

04/29 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

05/04 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena +

05/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

06/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

06/03 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion #

06/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater #

06/10 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater *

06/17 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/22 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheatre #

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater #

06/24 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater #

07/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

07/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

08/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

08/05 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

+ = w/ Chris Lane + Nicolle Galyon

* = w/ Ingrid Andress & BRELAND

# = w/ Ingrid Andress & Ray Fulcher