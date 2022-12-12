Iggy Pop Goes Synth Pop on New Single “Strung Out Johnny”: Stream

Iggy Pop is back today with another new single called “Strung Out Johnny.”

Likely to the chagrin of punk purists, “String Out Johnny” sees Iggy steer further away from guitar-forward rippers, instead embracing a more synth-forward sound embellished with some experimental AutoTune.

“Strung Out Johnny” is the latest sample of Iggy’s upcoming album Every Loser, which is out January 6th via Gold Tooth Records, the imprint spearheaded by Andrew Watt. Watt, who we named our 2022 Producer of the Year, also produced Every Loser.

Related Video

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Iggy Pop said in a press release. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you.” The LP features collaborations with Taylor Hawkins, Travis Barker, Chad Smith, and many more. Check out “Strung Out Johnny” below.

Advertisement

Update: Iggy Pop has also announced a string of west coast tour dates in April 2023. He’ll be backed by his new band The Losers, featuring Watt, Chad Smith, and Duff McKagan. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale occurring one day earlier (use access code CHEER). Scroll below for the full itinerary.

Iggy Pop’s last studio album was 2019’s Free. Since then, he’s shared Every Loser‘s lead single “Frenzy,” remixed Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me,” honored Leonard Cohen with a cover of “You Want It Darker.” At the top of next year, he’ll also headline the new festival Destination Chaos in the Dominican Republic.

Iggy Pop 2023 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Theater

04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: High-quality rarely seen photo prints of legendary musicians like David Bowie are now available to purchase at Consequence Shop.