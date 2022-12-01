Menu
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Pits Deaged Harrison Ford Against Nazis: Watch

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30th, 2023

Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5
Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 (Disney)
December 1, 2022 | 4:21pm ET

    Disney has offered the first look at the upcoming Indiana Jones film, which is officially titled, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The newly revealed trailer offers a glimpse at a deaged Harrison Ford, going toe-to-toe against a familiar adversary: Nazis.

    Though it’s not explicit in the trailer, the upcoming film will center around the space race between the United States and Soviet Union in 1969. “The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis,” co-screenwriter Jez Butterworth recently explained. “How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose.” The film’s main villain Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen, is based on Nazi scientist/eventual NASA engineer Wernher von Braun.

    Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 30th, 2023. The film’s cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s goddaughter Helena, Boyd Holbrook as Voller’s “lapdog,” and Antonio Banderas in an unspecified role.

