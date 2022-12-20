Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain Quietly Battled Laryngeal Cancer a Couple Years Ago

"Anyone who may feel there is something different with their voice [should] go and get it checked out"

Advertisement
Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain cancer battle
Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain, via YouTube
December 20, 2022 | 11:51am ET

    Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer in 2020, but thankfully is now cancer-free. The metal veteran actually revealed his cancer battle last year in an inconspicuous interview with the University of Miami’s School of Medicine that has just been picked up by Blabbermouth.

    McBrain started noticing a change in his voice in 2019 that served as a cause of concern. He initially chalked it up to a habit he’s developed while drumming: “When I play drums with the band, I actually sort of scream and yell while I play, like a Judo guy slapping the mat.”

    However, he eventually felt that there was something more to his vocal issues this time around. “When you are lying down in a quiet room and you speak and hear your voice in your head and have a cold, you sound different,” said McBrain. “This happened to me. I thought this is very reminiscent — this different sounding voice of mine — to when I finish a tour or after a show. I didn’t have a cold or any symptoms of illness at all. I started to feel that I was clearing my throat more when I was in conversations. So, I just took it on myself to call my doctor.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In 2020, he underwent an endoscopy performed by Dr. David E. Rosow and was diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer. Rosow, who is also an associate professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, warned, “Anyone who is experiencing a voice change that lasts longer than three weeks should see an otolaryngologist who can evaluate a person’s vocal folds.”

    The doctor added, “Many cases present with a voice change like Nicko’s and often when the tumor is as small as one to two millimeters, which makes the tumor easier to completely remove. The prognosis with early (stage 1) tumors is excellent, with published cure rates of 95% and up.”

    McBrain offered, “I thoroughly recommend that anyone who may feel there is something different with their voice to go and get it checked out. And don’t put it off. It was very good for me that I caught it in stage 1.”

    Advertisement

    Rosow removed the cancerous tumor a week after the diagnosis, and as it turned out, the concert-industry shutdown of 2020 allowed McBrain time to heal. The drummer continues to get check-ups every few months to make sure the cancer hasn’t returned.

    Hellfest 2023 lineup
     Editor's Pick
    Hellfest 2023 Lineup: Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot, KISS, Mötley Crüe, and More

    McBrain’s diagnosis followed bandmate Bruce Dickinson’s own battle with tongue cancer. The singer eventually was declared cancer-free after weeks of chemotherapy and radiation.

    Iron Maiden recently wrapped up their extensive “Legacy of the Beast Tour,” including a late October show in New Jersey that Heavy Consequence caught (see our recap and photos). Next year, the band will revisit their 1986 album Somewhere in Time on their new “Future Past Tour,” set to hit the UK and Europe in June.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Joe Strummer tribute show 2022

Musicians to Mark 20th Anniversary of Joe Strummer's Passing by Busking in Front of NYC Mural

December 20, 2022

greta van fleet new album 2023

Greta Van Fleet on New Album: "We're Wrapping It Up as We Speak"

December 19, 2022

Wes Scantlin admits poor Nirvana cover

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Admits His Infamous Nirvana Cover "Looked and Sounded Like Total Shit"

December 19, 2022

bam margera amon amarth

Bam Margera Rocks Out at Amon Amarth Show After Hospitalization: Watch

December 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Quietly Battled Laryngeal Cancer a Couple Years Ago

Menu Shop Search Newsletter