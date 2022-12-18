James Cameron Conducted a Scientific Study to Prove Jack Couldn’t Have Survived in Titanic

For 25 years, Titanic fans have been adamant that there was room on the door for both Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) to survive the ship’s sinking. Director James Cameron, meanwhile, is positive that Jack had to die — so much so that he conducted a study to prove DiCaprio’s character could not survive the Titanic.

“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron told the Toronto Sun. “We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February.”

Cameron continued, “We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Cameron’s explanation doesn’t really address the theory that the door Jack put Rose on had room for two, unless the filmmaker’s argument is that the door would’ve sunk with two people on it. Guess we’ll have to watch the special in February for full clarity.

Titanic will return to theaters on Valentine’s Day weekend. Cameron’s latest project, Avatar: The Way of Water, is out now.