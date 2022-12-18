Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

James Cameron Conducted a Scientific Study to Prove Jack Couldn’t Have Survived in Titanic

"We’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February"

Advertisement
james cameron titanic study
Titanic (20th Century Fox)
December 17, 2022 | 9:54pm ET

    For 25 years, Titanic fans have been adamant that there was room on the door for both Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) to survive the ship’s sinking. Director James Cameron, meanwhile, is positive that Jack had to die — so much so that he conducted a study to prove DiCaprio’s character could not survive the Titanic.

    “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron told the Toronto Sun. “We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February.”

    Cameron continued, “We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Cameron’s explanation doesn’t really address the theory that the door Jack put Rose on had room for two, unless the filmmaker’s argument is that the door would’ve sunk with two people on it. Guess we’ll have to watch the special in February for full clarity.

    Titanic will return to theaters on Valentine’s Day weekend. Cameron’s latest project, Avatar: The Way of Wateris out now.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

adam sandler inglorious basterds

Quentin Tarantino Confirms Adam Sandler Was Supposed to Play the Bear Jew in Inglorious Basterds

December 17, 2022

donald glover hypno-hustler spider-man sony movie

Donald Glover to Play D-List Spider-Man Villain Hypno-Hustler in New Sony Film

December 16, 2022

Consequence's 2022 Annual Report Readers Survey Results

December 16, 2022

george clooney richard kind matt damon litter box kennedy center honors actor news film

George Clooney Once Took a Shit In Richard Kind's Cat Litter Box

December 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

James Cameron Conducted a Scientific Study to Prove Jack Couldn't Have Survived in Titanic

Menu Shop Search Newsletter