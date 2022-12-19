James Gunn Responds to Superman Backlash, Says DC Studios Choices Are “Best for the Story”

James Gunn has addressed the backlash over his decision for Henry Cavill to not return as Superman. The DC Studios co-head addressed the “uproarious and unkind” response with a series of tweets in which Gunn promised his decision-making for the future of the DC Extended Universe would not be affected by “disrespectful outcry.”

“Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years,” Gunn wrote, on the behalf of co-CEO Peter Safran and himself. Though he doesn’t mention Superman by name, the character debuted in the comic book Actions Comics #1, published in 1938.

Adding that “no one loves to be harassed or called names,” Gunn continued, “Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC.”

Cavill announced his return as Superman just one day ahead of Gunn being announced as co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DC Studios in late October. Gunn is splitting duties with Safran, who has not only worked on DC films such as Aquaman and Shazam!, but produced Gunn’s DCEU projects The Suicide Squad and its Peacemaker HBO Max spinoff.

Less than two months later, however, Cavill revealed he was no longer reprising the role. Gunn confirmed the actor’s exit, saying the “initial stages” of the next Superman film will focus on “an earlier part” of the superhero’s life.

One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2022

No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.