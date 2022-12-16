Jane Fonda Says Her Cancer Is in Remission: “Best Birthday Present Ever”

Jane Fonda is celebrating the “best birthday present ever” after learning that her cancer is in remission.

The iconic actor will turn 85 on December 21st. She shared her lymphoma diagnosis in September and underwent several rounds of chemotherapy, but in a new Instagram post, she was able to add a happy update to the story.

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo,” she wrote. “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

Fonda has already taken advantage of her uptick in health to attend “the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally.” As the longtime activist explained, “Besides the rally, I did some lobbying and spoke twice at the Democracy Alliance all in an effort to stop Senator Joe Manchin’s side deal which climate activists call the Dirty Deal. This deal, called ‘permitting reform,’ seeks to fast track fossil fuel projects, does great harm to bedrock environmental protections and curtails the public‘s ability to have input, basically throwing marginalized communities disproportionately burdened by fossil fuel pollution under the bus.” Check out her Instagram post below.

Next up, Fonda will star in 80 for Brady alongside Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and quarterback Tom Brady. It arrives in theaters February 3rd.