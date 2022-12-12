Menu
Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Tour

With special guest Ludacris

Janet Jackson, photo by Preston Meneses
December 12, 2022 | 9:54am ET

    Janet Jackson will return to the road after four years for the “Together Again Tour.”

    Kicking off in April 2023, the 33-city tour comes in celebration of Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment. The trek also coincides with the 30th anniversary of her fifth album janet. and the 25th anniversary of her follow-up LP, The Velvet Rope.

    Tickets to Jackson’s “Together Again Tour” go on sale Friday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale occurs one day earlier on Thursday, December 15th (using access code CHEER).

    Ludacris will join Jackson on tour across all dates as a special guest.

    Janet Jackson 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
    04/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    04/21 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    04/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
    04/25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    04/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
    04/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    05/06 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    05/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    05/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    05/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    05/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    05/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    05/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
    05/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
    05/30 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    06/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    06/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    06/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    06/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    06/11 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    06/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    06/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/21 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

