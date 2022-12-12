Janet Jackson will return to the road after four years for the “Together Again Tour.”
Kicking off in April 2023, the 33-city tour comes in celebration of Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment. The trek also coincides with the 30th anniversary of her fifth album janet. and the 25th anniversary of her follow-up LP, The Velvet Rope.
Tickets to Jackson’s “Together Again Tour” go on sale Friday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale occurs one day earlier on Thursday, December 15th (using access code CHEER).
Ludacris will join Jackson on tour across all dates as a special guest.
Janet Jackson 2023 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
04/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/21 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
04/25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
04/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/06 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
05/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
05/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
05/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
05/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
05/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
05/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
05/30 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
06/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/11 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/21 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena