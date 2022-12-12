Janet Jackson will return to the road after four years for the “Together Again Tour.”

Kicking off in April 2023, the 33-city tour comes in celebration of Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment. The trek also coincides with the 30th anniversary of her fifth album janet. and the 25th anniversary of her follow-up LP, The Velvet Rope.

Tickets to Jackson’s “Together Again Tour” go on sale Friday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale occurs one day earlier on Thursday, December 15th (using access code CHEER).

Ludacris will join Jackson on tour across all dates as a special guest.

Janet Jackson 2023 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena

04/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/21 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

04/25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

04/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/06 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

05/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

05/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

05/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

05/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

05/30 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

06/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/11 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/21 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena