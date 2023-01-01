Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45

Green was recently diagnosed with cancer

Advertisement
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse, photo by Caroline Daniel
December 31, 2022 | 11:41pm ET

    Modest Mouse co-founding member and drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45 following a brief battle with cancer.

    The band’s frontman Isaac Brock announced Green’s passing in a Facebook message posted shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”

    Just five days ago, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, went public with her son’s battle with stage four cancer and asked fans to send “healing vibes.” In a subsequent statement, Brock said Green was “diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Green co-founded Modest Mouse alongside frontman Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1993. Aside from a brief departure from the band between 2003 and 2004, Green had been a consistent presence in the group’s lineup and was its longest tenure member aside from Brock. He appeared on every one of Modest Mouse’s albums, with the exception of Good News for People Who Love Bad News, and also played in bands Red Stars Theory and Vells.

    Green had been touring with Modest Mouse as recently as last month as part of the band’s tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark album, The Lonesome Crowded West.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Anita Pointer

Anita Pointer, The Pointer Sisters Founding Member, Dead at 74

January 1, 2023

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Announces New Single "Flowers"

December 31, 2022

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters Tease Return in New Year's Eve Message

December 31, 2022

Nandi Bushell covers Bloc Party

Nandi Bushell Covers Bloc Party's "Helicopter": Watch

December 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45

Menu Shop Search Newsletter