Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45

Modest Mouse co-founding member and drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45 following a brief battle with cancer.

The band’s frontman Isaac Brock announced Green’s passing in a Facebook message posted shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love.”

Just five days ago, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, went public with her son’s battle with stage four cancer and asked fans to send “healing vibes.” In a subsequent statement, Brock said Green was “diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference.”

Green co-founded Modest Mouse alongside frontman Brock and bassist Eric Judy in 1993. Aside from a brief departure from the band between 2003 and 2004, Green had been a consistent presence in the group’s lineup and was its longest tenure member aside from Brock. He appeared on every one of Modest Mouse’s albums, with the exception of Good News for People Who Love Bad News, and also played in bands Red Stars Theory and Vells.

Green had been touring with Modest Mouse as recently as last month as part of the band’s tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark album, The Lonesome Crowded West.