Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Johnny Depp Appears as Captain Jack Sparrow for Make-A-Wish Video Message: Watch

Depp reprised his swashbuckling character for an 11-year-old fan

Advertisement
Johnny Depp Jack Sparrow Make a wish Pirates of the Caribbean kori watch video
Johnny Depp, photo via Kraken The Box’s YouTube
December 18, 2022 | 4:40pm ET

    Johnny Depp reprised his swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow character from the Pirates of the Caribbean series for a video message to an 11-year old boy arranged by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

    The personal greeting was shared on December 11th via the “Kraken The Box” YouTube channel run by a young fan, dubbed “Captain Kori,” who is in palliative care after undergoing multiple heart surgeries. Depp demonstrated some of Sparrow’s signature “savvy” as he navigated the mysteries of the modern video sharing service to wish Kori “the best of luck” and declare that “I am your number one fan.”

    “So, Capt. Kori, terribly sorry I missed out on this,” Depp-as-Sparrow began. “Meant to say it, forgot to say it, didn’t say it, gonna say it now. Saying it, I’ll say it. I hear tell of something they speak about in the ages of now called the YouTube channel, which I don’t understand, but why not?” He later promises to spread the word about Kori’s channel that “will make for a wonderful entertainment expertise momentary lapse of togetherness altogether in one space, but far apart, but then, at the same time, very close. Curious, enduring, and strange.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The message surely delivered on all expectations for the eccentric and bumbling persona, who Depp portrayed over five installments of the Pirates franchise, but Captain Kori shared later that the actor had also reached out on a separate video call while in-character. Watch both video recordings below.

    Though Johnny Depp’s future as Captain Jack Sparrow remains unclear following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently told AP that “we’re still working on it.”

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

adam sandler inglorious basterds

Quentin Tarantino Confirms Adam Sandler Was Supposed to Play the Bear Jew in Inglorious Basterds

December 17, 2022

james cameron titanic study

James Cameron Conducted a Scientific Study to Prove Jack Couldn't Have Survived in Titanic

December 17, 2022

donald glover hypno-hustler spider-man sony movie

Donald Glover to Play D-List Spider-Man Villain Hypno-Hustler in New Sony Film

December 16, 2022

Consequence's 2022 Annual Report Readers Survey Results

December 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Johnny Depp Appears as Captain Jack Sparrow for Make-A-Wish Video Message: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter