Johnny Depp reprised his swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow character from the Pirates of the Caribbean series for a video message to an 11-year old boy arranged by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The personal greeting was shared on December 11th via the “Kraken The Box” YouTube channel run by a young fan, dubbed “Captain Kori,” who is in palliative care after undergoing multiple heart surgeries. Depp demonstrated some of Sparrow’s signature “savvy” as he navigated the mysteries of the modern video sharing service to wish Kori “the best of luck” and declare that “I am your number one fan.”

“So, Capt. Kori, terribly sorry I missed out on this,” Depp-as-Sparrow began. “Meant to say it, forgot to say it, didn’t say it, gonna say it now. Saying it, I’ll say it. I hear tell of something they speak about in the ages of now called the YouTube channel, which I don’t understand, but why not?” He later promises to spread the word about Kori’s channel that “will make for a wonderful entertainment expertise momentary lapse of togetherness altogether in one space, but far apart, but then, at the same time, very close. Curious, enduring, and strange.”

The message surely delivered on all expectations for the eccentric and bumbling persona, who Depp portrayed over five installments of the Pirates franchise, but Captain Kori shared later that the actor had also reached out on a separate video call while in-character. Watch both video recordings below.

Though Johnny Depp’s future as Captain Jack Sparrow remains unclear following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently told AP that “we’re still working on it.”