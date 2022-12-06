Menu
holiday merch jolly af consequence shop christmas clothes
Consequence Shop Holiday Merch
Consequence Staff
December 6, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    The holiday season can be hectic, but we’re keeping it jolly AF with our fresh merch at the Consequence Shop. Today, we’re launching two new capsules to help you stuff those stockings this season: the “Merry Madness” and “Dead Inside But Jolly AF” lines.

    The winner of our fan poll, “Dead Inside But Jolly AF” captures a feeling familiar to all of us in these year-end times. With all the chaos of shopping, travel, and dealing with your weird relatives, you can often feel like a skeleton just skating through the season. Put on a jolly little hat and some dope shades, and you can at least look like your spirits are high!

    This capsule features a premium hoodie with the Consequence logo in a checkerboard pattern down the left sleeve, a long sleeve T-shirt, a waffle-pattern beanie, and our first-ever pair of loungewear pants. These super comfortable pants are halfway between sweats and sleepwear, and feature our jolly AF skeleton in a tessellation pattern that includes a negative space star.

    We’re also expanding our “Merry Madness” collection featuring our own Merry Madness Band: Klause the keyboardist, Jingle the singer, Kringle the drummer, and Jangle the guitarist. In addition to the original crewneck sweaters featuring the quartet, we’ve created the perfect “ugly” Christmas sweater. Designed with a faux knit pattern, it’s the perfect sweater for your next holiday party.

    We’ve also taken the cutest of the crew, Klause, and embroidered them onto red, spruce green, and navy beanies. Now you can keep your head warm and snug during the madness of the holidays.

    All these designs are available now, so have yourself a holly, jolly shopping spree by checking out all our holiday merch now at the Consequence Shop. You can also grab your favorite designs via the Buy Now buttons below. Also don’t forget to check out our complete winter collection!

