Jo Mersa Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley, Dead at 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, has died at the age of 31.

According to TMZ, Marley passed away from asthma-related conditions, although his exact cause of death was not disclosed as of press time.

A native of Jamaica who relocated to Miami at the age of 11, Marley followed in his family’s footsteps by pursuing his own career in music. He released a pair of EPs — 2014’s Comfortable and 2021’s Eternal — as well as the standalone single “Burn It Down” with Yohan Marley in 2016. He also appeared on Morgan Heritage’s 2015 Grammy Award-winning album, Strictly Roots, as well as on his father Stephen’s 2016 album, Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.

