Jo Mersa Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley, Dead at 31

Stephen Marley's eldest son pursued his own career in music

Jo Mersa Marley
Jo Mersa Marley, photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
December 27, 2022 | 7:59pm ET

    Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, has died at the age of 31.

    According to TMZ, Marley passed away from asthma-related conditions, although his exact cause of death was not disclosed as of press time.

    A native of Jamaica who relocated to Miami at the age of 11, Marley followed in his family’s footsteps by pursuing his own career in music. He released a pair of EPs — 2014’s Comfortable and 2021’s Eternal — as well as the standalone single “Burn It Down” with Yohan Marley in 2016. He also appeared on Morgan Heritage’s 2015 Grammy Award-winning album, Strictly Roots, as well as on his father Stephen’s 2016 album, Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.

Jo Mersa Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley, Dead at 31

