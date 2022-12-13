Joywave Announce Spring 2023 Tour

Joywave have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour with Elliott Lee as the opener. More supporting acts will be announced.
The “Express Wash Tour” kicks off in Towson, Maryland on March 30th. After that, it will make stops in cities like Nashville, Toronto, Boston, and more before wrapping up in New York City on April 25th. See the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins one day earlier (use access code CHEER).
2022 has been a busy year for Joywave. In addition to releasing their fourth studio album Cleanse (which they broke down Track by Track exclusively for Consequence), the group spent most of the year on the road. In July, they released a live album simply titled Live.
Joywave 2023 Tour Dates:
03/30 – Towson, MD @ Recher Theater
03/31 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
04/01 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
04/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
04/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte
04/07 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
04/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
04/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
04/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
04/15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Small’s Theatre
04/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club Theatre
04/18 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
04/19 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
04/21 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
04/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/25 – New York City, NY @ Racket NYC