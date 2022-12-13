Joywave Announce Spring 2023 Tour

Joywave have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour with Elliott Lee as the opener. More supporting acts will be announced.

The “Express Wash Tour” kicks off in Towson, Maryland on March 30th. After that, it will make stops in cities like Nashville, Toronto, Boston, and more before wrapping up in New York City on April 25th. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins one day earlier (use access code CHEER).

2022 has been a busy year for Joywave. In addition to releasing their fourth studio album Cleanse (which they broke down Track by Track exclusively for Consequence), the group spent most of the year on the road. In July, they released a live album simply titled Live.

Joywave 2023 Tour Dates:

03/30 – Towson, MD @ Recher Theater

03/31 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

04/01 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

04/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

04/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte

04/07 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

04/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

04/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

04/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Small’s Theatre

04/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club Theatre

04/18 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

04/19 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/21 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

04/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/25 – New York City, NY @ Racket NYC