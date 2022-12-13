Menu
Joywave Announce Spring 2023 Tour

Including stops in Nashville, Toronto, Boston, New York, and more

Joywave 2023 Express Wash Tour North American dates
Joywave, photo by Evyn Morgan
December 13, 2022 | 5:19pm ET

    Joywave have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour with Elliott Lee as the opener. More supporting acts will be announced.

    The “Express Wash Tour” kicks off in Towson, Maryland on March 30th. After that, it will make stops in cities like Nashville, Toronto, Boston, and more before wrapping up in New York City on April 25th. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale begins one day earlier (use access code CHEER).

    2022 has been a busy year for Joywave. In addition to releasing their fourth studio album Cleanse (which they broke down Track by Track exclusively for Consequence), the group spent most of the year on the road. In July, they released a live album simply titled Live.

    Joywave 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/30 – Towson, MD @ Recher Theater
    03/31 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    04/01 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    04/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
    04/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    04/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte
    04/07 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
    04/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    04/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club
    04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
    04/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    04/15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Small’s Theatre
    04/16 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club Theatre
    04/18 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
    04/19 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    04/21 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    04/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    04/25 – New York City, NY @ Racket NYC

Joywave Announce Spring 2023 Tour

