Judas Priest Celebrate 50 Million Album Sales Worldwide

For more than 50 years, Judas Priest have helped carry the torch for heavy metal music. Now, the band is celebrating not only a half century in music but also 50 million album sales worldwide.

Frontman Rob Halford and company were recently presented with a special plaque commemorating 50 years in music and more than 50 million albums sold. The band was given the honor the evening before its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles last month.

In the photo above, Priest — Halford, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis, and guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner — are shown receiving the plaque from Jo Kalli of Sony Music UK, Scott Carter of Sony Music US, manager Jayne Andrews, and Michael Closter and Scott Rubin of Reach Music Publishing.

Judas Priest made headlines last month when they welcomed back classic guitarist K.K. Downing for their performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles. They also had former drummer Les Binks on the stage.

Alice Cooper inducted Priest into the Rock Hall via the Musical Excellence Award, stating, “They’re electrifying on stage and one of the hardest-hitting live bands in the history of rock and roll. Priest has carried the flag of hard rock and heavy metal proudly for something like 50 years, never wavering or following trends or pretending to be anything but exactly what they are.”

Of Judas Priest’s band members over the years, Halford, Downing, Binks, Hill, Tipton, Travis and late drummer Dave Holland were inducted into the Rock Hall.

The legendary metal band recently completed a fall US tour celebrating “50 Heavy Metal Years.”