Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Judas Priest Celebrate 50 Million Album Sales Worldwide

The legendary metal act was presented with a plaque that also commemorated the band's 50 years in music

Advertisement
Judas Priest via Chipster PR & Consulting Inc
Judas Priest via Chipster PR & Consulting Inc
December 2, 2022 | 1:45pm ET

    For more than 50 years, Judas Priest have helped carry the torch for heavy metal music. Now, the band is celebrating not only a half century in music but also 50 million album sales worldwide.

    Frontman Rob Halford and company were recently presented with a special plaque commemorating 50 years in music and more than 50 million albums sold. The band was given the honor the evening before its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles last month.

    In the photo above, Priest — Halford, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis, and guitarists Glenn Tipton and  Richie Faulkner — are shown receiving the plaque from Jo Kalli of Sony Music UK, Scott Carter of Sony Music US, manager Jayne Andrews, and Michael Closter and Scott Rubin of Reach Music Publishing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Judas Priest made headlines last month when they welcomed back classic guitarist K.K. Downing for their performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles. They also had former drummer Les Binks on the stage.

    Alice Cooper inducted Priest into the Rock Hall via the Musical Excellence Award, stating, “They’re electrifying on stage and one of the hardest-hitting live bands in the history of rock and roll. Priest has carried the flag of hard rock and heavy metal proudly for something like 50 years, never wavering or following trends or pretending to be anything but exactly what they are.”

    Judas Priest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
     Editor's Pick
    Judas Priest Reunite with K.K. Downing for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performance: Watch

    Of Judas Priest’s band members over the years, Halford, Downing, Binks, Hill, Tipton, Travis and late drummer Dave Holland were inducted into the Rock Hall.

    Advertisement

    The legendary metal band recently completed a fall US tour celebrating “50 Heavy Metal Years.”

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Pantera Zakk Wylde Philip Anselmo

Video Shows Pantera Soundcheck Ahead of First Concert in 20-Plus Years: Watch

December 2, 2022

katatonia Sky Void of Stars new album 2023 Atrium song

Katatonia Unleash New Single "Austerity" from Upcoming Album Sky Void of Stars: Stream

December 2, 2022

Sevendust Lajon Witherspoon video interview

Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon Talks Upcoming Album, Band's Longevity, and More

December 2, 2022

Boris new album fade

Boris Surprise Release Fade, Their Third Album of 2022: Stream

December 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Judas Priest Celebrate 50 Million Album Sales Worldwide

Menu Shop Search Newsletter