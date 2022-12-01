Julia Jacklin Covers Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” at Madrid Show: Watch

Ever since we talked to Julia Jacklin last August about her love for Céline Dion, we’ve been patiently waiting to hear her sing the Canadian crooner’s stone-cold classic “My Heart Will Go On.” Our prayers were answered last night, as Jacklin finally covered the Titanic anthem at her show in Madrid.

Jacklin would probably agree that nobody can belt quite like Dion, but with backing vocals from her tour support Erin Rae, the Aussie’s rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” is gorgeous in its own right. They even go for the key change! And we’d bet Jacklin has been thinking about covering the song for a while, considering how much she fawned over Dion in her interview with Consequence: “If someone is shit-talking Céline Dion, I’m like, ‘What do you find joy in?'” she said. “I’m not saying everyone has to like Céline Dion, but it’s so easy to not take that kind of artist seriously. But they are so beloved and they obviously are doing something that really connects with people, and that is so valuable.”

Dion was a major spiritual guiding light for Jacklin while she wrote and recorded her latest album PRE PLEASURE, and you can definitely feel her admiration in the cover. Check out some fan-captured videos of her singing “My Heart Will Go On” below.

Related Video

Jacklin only has a few Australia and New Zealand dates left on her tour, and you can get tickets for them at Ticketmaster.

Julia Jacklin cerrando el concierto de anoche en Madrid con el My Heart Will Go On de Céline Dion. 🥲💖 👑 @JuliaJacklin pic.twitter.com/61zyRUIYTr — Ángel Rivas (@Angel_Hetfield) December 1, 2022