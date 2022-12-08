Justice have announced a deluxe 15th anniversary reissue of their debut album †. It’s due out December 15th via Ed Banger Records/Because Music, and they’re previewing its release today with Logic’s remix of their breakout single “D.A.N.C.E.”

The deluxe edition of † comprises the original 2007 album, which includes highlights like “Genesis,” “Phantom Pt. II,” and “DVNO.” It also features an additional six bonus rarities, a handful of demos, and the first proper release of album outtake “Donna.”

If Logic’s version of “D.A.N.C.E.” sounds familiar to you, that’s probably because the rapper actually shared a recording of the track back in 2012 titled “The Spotlight.” Logic was still a relatively new name at the time, which explains why the lyrics here focus on him adjusting to fame: “Now that a brother is finally recognized/ I will not let the limelight hypnotize,” he raps over the original track’s house beats and strings.

Pre-orders for the 15th anniversary reissue of † are ongoing. See its artwork and tracklist below, and listen to “D.A.N.C.E. (Logic Reprise).”

Justice’s Gaspard Augé released his debut solo album Escapades back in 2021. Just a few months before, the duo hit Justin Bieber with a cease and desist over alleged use of their logo for his album that’s also called Justice.

† Deluxe Artwork:

† Deluxe Tracklist:

Disc 1: Original:

01. Genesis

02. Let There Be Light

03. D.A.N.C.E.

04. Newjack

05. Phantom

06. Phantom pt. II

07. Valentine

08. TThhEe PPaARRtTYY

09. DVNO

10. Stress

11. Waters of Nazareth

12. One Minute to Midnight

Disc 2:

01. The Party (Demo)

02. Valentine (Demo)

03. D.A.N.C.E. (Demo)

04. Donna

05. B.E.A.T. (Instrumental)

06. D.A.N.C.E. (Logic Reprise) [feat. Logic]