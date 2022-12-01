Kanye West Tells Alex Jones: “I See Good Things About Hitler”

Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars program on Thursday, December 1st.

“I see good things about Hitler,” West told Jones. “I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me: You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good. I’m done with that,” he continued. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

The microphone was invented in 1877 by Emile Berliner. Depending on how we define “highway,” they are as old as the invention of the wheel, and were certainly common throughout the Roman Empire. Looking only at controlled-access highways for cars, the first highway is often cited as the Long Island Motor Parkway in Long Island, New York, which opened in 1908.

Later in the segment, West went even further in his praise, telling Jones: “I like Hitler.” He also claimed “the Jewish media has made us feel like Nazis and Hitler have never offered us anything of value to the world.”

At one point Jones pushed back at the torrent of antisemitism, saying “I think most Jews are great people,” but adding, “I agree there’s a Jewish mafia.”

West also spent time calling out Jewish people he believes have antagonized him, such as Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, his brother, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and Dave Chappelle, who he said was a “hack” for criticizing West on the “Jewish platform” Saturday Night Live. West even pulled out a net, which he claimed was longtime Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an apparent attempt at prop comedy.

Ye also took credit for popularizing antisemitism, saying, “No one in high school knew what antisemitic meant until Ye made it popular.”

The interview is West’s latest in a long line of disturbing and hateful antisemitic comments, and seems to confirm earlier reports that Ye has been a longtime admirer of Hitler. His bigotry has cost him the friendship of old allies such as Pusha T and newer ones like Donald Trump, as well as his partnership with adidas, $1.5 billion and his status as a billionaire, his wax figurines at Madame Tussauds, and his Donda Academy.

