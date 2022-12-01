Menu
Actually Kanye West Will Not Be Buying Parler

West agreed to buy Parler October 17th

Kanye West, photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
December 1, 2022 | 6:01pm ET

    Kanye West‘s agreement to purchase Parler has been called off, according to a statement from the parent company of the right-wing social media platform.

    “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the company wrote. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

    Parler advertises itself as “the world’s pioneering uncancelable free speech platform,” and West sought to buy it after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted for writing, among other things, that he’d go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

    “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Ye said at the time.

    Between the October 17th purchase announcement and mid-November, adidas terminated its partnership with Ye after he had spent weeks doubling down on antisemitic comments. In losing that deal, he is estimated to have also lost close to $1.5 billion, meaning he is no longer a billionaire.

    Since then his behavior has only gotten more extreme, and in the lead-up to an announced 2024 Presidential campaign he has aligned himself with politically-inclined right-wing bigots Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, though he was spurned by Donald Trump.

    Earlier today, December 1st, West appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars, where he explicitly and repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler while denying that the Holocaust had happened.

