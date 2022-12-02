Katatonia Unleash New Single “Austerity” from Upcoming Album Sky Void of Stars: Stream

Legendary Swedish metal band Katatonia have unleashed the second single from their upcoming 12th studio album, Sky Void of Stars, due January 20th. The new song, “Austerity,” marks the album’s opening track and comes with a visually stunning music video.

“We hereby present you our new single and the opening track of Sky Void of Stars, ‘Austerity.’ Energetic and dark, stern and disenchanted. Enjoy,” the band said in a collective statement.

Katatonia formed in 1991 and are considered pioneers in the ’90s Scandinavian death metal scene. Over the years, their music has evolved, to the point where they’ve embraced more of a progressive-rock sound.

“Our 12th album, Sky Void of Stars, is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness,” Katatonia stated of the upcoming LP. “Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

Katatonia are currently on a fall North American tour with support from The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling. The tour runs through a December 10th date in Tampa, Florida, with tickets to the reamining shows available via Ticketmaster.

Watch the video for “Austerity” below, and pre-order Sky Void of Stars here.