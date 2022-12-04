Who loves a Kenan and Kel reunion? SNL loves a Kenan and Kel reunion. More than two decades after their beloved Nickelodeon series signed off the air, the duo reunited for a sketch on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Without spoiling too much, SNL host Keke Palmer pitched Kenan Thompson on a dramatic reboot of Kenan & Kel, with Palmer appearing in place of Kel Mitchell. Thompson obliged, setting the stage for a return to Rigby’s convenience store, a whole lot of orange soda, and a surprise cameo from Mitchell himself. Watch below.

Kenan and Kel have reunited on several other occasions in recent years, including for a Good Burger sketch on The Tonight Show in 2015 and at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

