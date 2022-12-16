Menu
Kendrick Lamar Goes to Therapy with Helen Mirren in “Count Me Out” Music Video: Watch

Directed by Lamar and Dave Free

Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” video
December 16, 2022 | 2:14pm ET

    Kendrick Lamar has a therapy session with Helen Mirren in the new music video for “Count Me Out” from his latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

    The song kicks off Volume 2 of the three-part album, opening with a collage of thoughts including, “Session ten, breakthrough.” The new music video does away with that exposition, instead showing Lamar attempting to plumb his thoughts with the help of Mirren’s therapist.

    The pair discuss a heated run-in with a white woman in a parking lot before growing more serious. “You texted me at 2:00 in the morning: ‘I feel like I’m fallen,'” Mirren says. “Why do you feel that way?”

    The lyrics provide the answer, and the visuals, directed by Lamar and Dave Free, display a kaleidoscope of colorful imagery between the black-and-white rapper and his analyst. Check out Lamar’s “Count Me Out” below.

    Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers was one of our favorite rap albums of 2022 and Lamar was one of our top 10 live shows. The album is up for eight Grammys at the 2023 awards.

    As for Mirren, she was recently seen in Season 4 of Documentary Now!, even though she claims she isn’t “very good at comedy,” and on December 18th she’ll star opposite Harrison Ford in the Yellowstone prequel 1923.

