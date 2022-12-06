Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pixies to Play Kilby Block Party in 2023

The Salt Lake City festival also promises Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen, and Caroline Polachek

Advertisement
Kilby Block Party 2023 lineup with The Strokes, Pixies, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The Strokes (Philip Cosores) / Pixies (Debi Del Grande) / Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Ben Kaye)
December 6, 2022 | 3:25pm ET

    The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pixies are among the acts set to play Kilby Block Party in 2023.

    The three-day music festival goes down from March 12th-14th at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    The lineup also promises Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen, Caroline Polachek, The Backseat Lovers, Parquet Courts, O Sees, Faye Webster, Lucius, Frankie Cosmos, Deerhoof, Indigo De Sousza, Crumb, Ethel Cain, Mannequin Pussy, Alice Phoebe Lou, Jean Dawson, Spill Tab, Tamino, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets to Kilby Block Party — including  GA and VIP three-day passes — go on sale December 7th at 10:00 a.m. MST.

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live section for the latest live music news, tour dates, festival lineup announcements, and more.

    Kilby Block Party 2023 lineup

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Paramore to play Hangout Fest 2023

Hangout Fest 2023 Lineup: Chili Peppers, Paramore, and SZA to Play Festival

December 6, 2022

lingua ignota

Lingua Ignota's Kristin Hayter Announces Three-Day Music Festival, Launches New Record Label

December 6, 2022

Mad Cool Fest 2023 to feature Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, and Lizzo

Mad Cool Festival 2023 Lineup Boasts Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X

December 5, 2022

Elton John Glastonbury 2023 headliner final uk date

Elton John to Headline Glastonbury in 2023

December 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pixies to Play Kilby Block Party in 2023

Menu Shop Search Newsletter