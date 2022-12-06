The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pixies to Play Kilby Block Party in 2023

The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pixies are among the acts set to play Kilby Block Party in 2023.

The three-day music festival goes down from March 12th-14th at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The lineup also promises Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen, Caroline Polachek, The Backseat Lovers, Parquet Courts, O Sees, Faye Webster, Lucius, Frankie Cosmos, Deerhoof, Indigo De Sousza, Crumb, Ethel Cain, Mannequin Pussy, Alice Phoebe Lou, Jean Dawson, Spill Tab, Tamino, and more.

Tickets to Kilby Block Party — including GA and VIP three-day passes — go on sale December 7th at 10:00 a.m. MST.

Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live section for the latest live music news, tour dates, festival lineup announcements, and more.