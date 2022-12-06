Kirstie Alley, Cheers Star, Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy Award-winning actress best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in Cheers, has died at age 71. Her family announced the news on social media, revealing she had passed after a short battle with cancer.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” Alley’s family said. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.” Read the full statement below.

Alley starred in a number of films in the 1980s, including Summer School, Shoot to Kill, and Look Who’s Talking. Her breakout role came with NBC’s comedy Cheers, where she played Rebecca Howe from 1987 to 1993. She won an Emmy Award for her work on the show.

