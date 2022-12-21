Kyle Meredith With… Celebrates 700 Episodes with Jared Leto, Maya Hawke, Jack Black, and More

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Today’s episode of Kyle Meredith With… marks the 700th edition of the interview podcast series! To celebrate and thank everyone who listens to the show, we’re celebrating with a special release spotlighting some of the film and TV stars that have dropped by the show this year.

Advertisement

Related Video

Of course, as is always the case on KMW, there’s more than a tangential connection to music. In this special episode, you’ll hear from Jared Leto, Maya Hawke, Jack Black, Kate Siegel, Jamie Campbell Bower, Suki Waterhouse, and Kiefer Sutherland, all who discuss their latest film and audio projects, favorite music, and how the two worlds intersect.

Dive in to hear everything from how Maya Hawke and Jamie Bower’s Stranger Things characters found their way into their own music; Jack Black discussing how the early ’90s were the perfect place to launch a comedy musical act; Kate Siegel unpacking her iconic scream in Midnight Mass; Jared Leto finding the musicality in accents and updating us on Thirty Seconds to Mars; Suki Waterhouse giving nods to Sharon Van Etten and Lucinda Williams as she gives us a glimpse at the upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six; and Kiefer Sutherland talking about 24, his days in jail, and the music that came out of those times.

Listen to each of these stars chat on this special 700th episode of Kyle Meredith With… above or via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.