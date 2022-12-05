Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Gunman Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison

James Howard Jackson shot Ryan Fischer in 2021 before stealing two of Gaga's French bulldogs

Advertisement
lady gaga dog walker gunman prison
Lady Gaga with her bulldogs, photo via Instagram
December 5, 2022 | 6:04pm ET

    James Howard Jackson, the man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, in 2021 before making off with two of her French bulldogs, was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

    Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury in a Los Angeles courtroom December 5th. In a last-minute plea deal, the gunman admitted to a prior strike, allowing prosecutors to drop related robbery and weapons charges.

    In February 2021, Jackson and two associates confronted Fischer, 41, on a Hollywood street and demanded he turn over Gaga’s three French bulldogs. The men were not aware that the dogs belonged to the pop star, but knew they were of a rare and expensive breed. When Fischer refused to give them the dogs, Jackson shot him with a .40-caliber handgun at close range. The bullet punctured Fischer’s lung when he attempted to grab Koji, one of the dogs, before exiting through his back.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Fischer said the shooting was an “earth-shattering event” in a victim’s impact statement provided in court (per Rolling Stone). “You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever,” Fischer told Jackson, claiming to have suffered “lung collapse after lung collapse,” physical therapy, and “loss of career, friendships, aimlessly traveling the country,” and rising debt as a result of the attack.

    Fischer fought his assailants, but Jackson and his associates managed to steal two of the three dogs, Gustav and Koji, while Asia escaped and was later returned by police. Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs after the attack, and a woman named Jennifer McBride ultimately returned Gustav and Koji after finding the dogs tied to a pole.

    Back in August, one of the men involved in the dognapping, Jaylin Keyshawn White, was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the armed robbery. White’s father, Harold, and McBride were charged as accessories in the case after they were linked to the defendants.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

hamish kilgour dead obituary

Hamish Kilgour, Founding Member of The Clean, Dead at 65

December 5, 2022

Noah Yorke and Dylan Gers

Sons of Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Iron Maiden's Janick Gers Share Single "Red Skies": Stream

December 5, 2022

Jill Scott tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows live presale code lineup opener 23rd anniversary who is words and sounds vol 1

How to Get Tickets to Jill Scott's 2023 Tour

December 5, 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers

How to Get Tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2023 Tour

December 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gunman Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison

Menu Shop Search Newsletter