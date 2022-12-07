Menu
Lana Del Rey Announces New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Stream the title track, which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff

Lana Del Rey 2023
Lana Del Rey, photo courtesy of artist
December 7, 2022 | 11:24am ET

    Lana Del Rey has announced a new album. Titled Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the singer’s ninth full-length arrives on March 10th, 2023.

    As a preview, Del Rey has shared the title track, which she co-wrote with  Mike Hermosa. She also co-produced the track with Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

    The album also features contributions from Father John Misty, Antonoff’s Bleachers, Jon Batiste, and Tommy Genesis.

    Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean follows Del Rey’s pair of 2020 albums, Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country ClubShe most recently popped up on Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, providing backing vocals on the track “Snow on the Beach.”

    Editor’s Note: See our updated list of Lana Del Rey’s 10 best songs.

    Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Artwork:

    Lana Del Rey's artwork for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

