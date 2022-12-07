Lana Del Rey Announces New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey has announced a new album. Titled Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the singer’s ninth full-length arrives on March 10th, 2023.

As a preview, Del Rey has shared the title track, which she co-wrote with Mike Hermosa. She also co-produced the track with Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

The album also features contributions from Father John Misty, Antonoff’s Bleachers, Jon Batiste, and Tommy Genesis.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean follows Del Rey’s pair of 2020 albums, Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club. She most recently popped up on Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, providing backing vocals on the track “Snow on the Beach.”

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Artwork: