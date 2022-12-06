Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Larry Mullen Jr.: If U2 Tours in 2023, It Won’t Be With Me

Years of drumming have taken its toll on his body and he now needs surgery

Advertisement
larry mullen jr u2 2023
Larry Mullen Jr., photo by U2start/Wiki Commons
December 5, 2022 | 10:34pm ET

    U2 have had the same four-piece lineup since 1976, but according to drummer Larry Mullen Jr., that could change in 2023. In a new interview with The Washington Post, Mullen said he probably wouldn’t join the band on the road if they decide to tour next year, since he requires surgery from years of performing.

    “You only do this if you’re having the best time,” Mullen stated. “And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don’t sing from the same hymn sheet. I don’t pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits. And you only do this if it is a great time you’re having, you know?”

    That said, Mullen’s statement seems more like a pragmatic pause than a threat of quitting U2. In a Twitter thread written after the Post profile was published, journalist Geoff Edgers addressed concerns about Mullen’s health by sharing other quotes the drummer said in their interview.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I have lots of bits falling off, elbows, knees, necks, and so during Covid, when we weren’t playing, I got a chance to have a look at some of these things,” Mullen said. “So there’s some damage along the way.” Still, the drummer said he missed performing for audiences, and Edgers reiterated the drummer never actually said he was retiring or quitting U2 altogether.

    “So I’d like to take some time, which I will do to get myself healed,” Mullen said. “And I really enjoy playing and I enjoy the process of playing and being in the company of creative people. I enjoy that. I don’t care if that’s big or small. It’s a bit like the sprout looking for water.”

    Read U2’s complete Washington Post story here, and see Edger’s thread on Mullen’s comments about touring below. The band just accepted the Kennedy Center Honors, and if Bono has his way, will next record a “noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album.” 

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Morgan Wallen tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows one night at a time live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen's 2023 Tour

December 5, 2022

lady gaga dog walker gunman prison

Gunman Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison

December 5, 2022

hamish kilgour dead obituary

Hamish Kilgour, Founding Member of The Clean, Dead at 65

December 5, 2022

Noah Yorke and Dylan Gers

Sons of Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Iron Maiden's Janick Gers Share Single "Red Skies": Stream

December 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Larry Mullen Jr.: If U2 Tours in 2023, It Won't Be With Me

Menu Shop Search Newsletter