LCD Soundsystem have paid tribute to the Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti, who died earlier this week, and late singer Julee Cruise (who passed away this summer) by covering the show’s theme, “Falling.”

While the stage backdrop at Brooklyn Steel displayed the iconic Twin Peaks Red Room pattern, James Murphy and company incorporated the track into the end of “New York I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” during the encore of their show on Tuesday, December 13th. Watch the fan-shot footage of LCD Soundsystem’s Twin Peaks theme cover and see the full setlist below.

There are a few dates left on LCD Soundsystem’s 20-date Brooklyn Steel residency (grab your tickets here). Earlier during the run, the group also paid tribute to the late Christine McVie.

Advertisement

Related Video

In September, LCD Soundsystem dropped their first new song in five years, “new body rhumba,” which they later performed on Colbert. The band recently appeared in Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary adaptation of Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of the early 2000s New York City rock scene.

Setlist:

Emotional Haircut

I Can Change

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Tonite

Yr City’s a Sucker

Movement

new body rhumba

Time to Get Away

Other Voices

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

Encore:

Seconds (Human League cover)

New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down / Falling

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends