Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

LCD Soundsystem Cover Twin Peaks Theme in Tribute to Angelo Badalamenti and Julee Cruise: Watch

Both the composer and singer passed away this year

Advertisement
LCD Soundsystem Twin Peaks Theme Angelo Badalamenti
LCD Soundsystem, photo by David Brendan Hall
Follow
December 14, 2022 | 4:11pm ET

    LCD Soundsystem have paid tribute to the Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti, who died earlier this week, and late singer Julee Cruise (who passed away this summer) by covering the show’s theme, “Falling.”

    While the stage backdrop at Brooklyn Steel displayed the iconic Twin Peaks Red Room pattern, James Murphy and company incorporated the track into the end of “New York I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” during the encore of their show on Tuesday, December 13th. Watch the fan-shot footage of LCD Soundsystem’s Twin Peaks theme cover and see the full setlist below.

    There are a few dates left on LCD Soundsystem’s 20-date Brooklyn Steel residency (grab your tickets here). Earlier during the run, the group also paid tribute to the late Christine McVie.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In September, LCD Soundsystem dropped their first new song in five years, “new body rhumba,” which they later performed on Colbert. The band recently appeared in Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary adaptation of Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of the early 2000s New York City rock scene.

    Setlist:
    Emotional Haircut
    I Can Change
    You Wanted a Hit
    Tribulations
    Tonite
    Yr City’s a Sucker
    Movement
    new body rhumba
    Time to Get Away
    Other Voices
    Daft Punk Is Playing at My House
    Someone Great
    Losing My Edge
    Home

    Encore:
    Seconds (Human League cover)
    New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down / Falling
    Dance Yrself Clean
    All My Friends

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

decisive pink haffmilch holiday

Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV) Drop Debut Single "Haffmilch Holiday": Stream

December 14, 2022

gunna pleads guilty racketeering young thug ysl legal news hip hop rap music

Gunna to Be Released from Prison After Pleading Guilty in Racketeering Charge

December 14, 2022

Simple Minds Jim Kerr Directions Of The Heart Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr on Directions of the Heart and Collaborating with Sparks' Russell Mae

December 14, 2022

boldy james cuns be that as it may album stream listen

Boldy James and Cuns Drop New Album Be That as It May: Stream

December 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

LCD Soundsystem Cover Twin Peaks Theme in Tribute to Angelo Badalamenti and Julee Cruise: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter