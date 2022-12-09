Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Led Zeppelin to Stream “Celebration Day” Concert for Free on YouTube to Mark 15th Anniversary

The acclaimed reunion concert currently stands as the legendary band's last show ever

Advertisement
Led Zeppelin Celebration Day
Led Zeppelin, photo by Ross Halfin / Getty
December 9, 2022 | 11:13am ET

    Led Zeppelin’s 2007 “Celebration Day” concert stands as their last show ever, barring any future reunions. To mark the historic gig’s 15th anniversary, the legendary band is streaming the entire performance for free on YouTube on Saturday (December 10th).

    On December 10th, 2007, Zeppelin reunited to play the O2 Arena in London to celebrate music executive Ahmet Ertegun, who had passed away a year earlier. Original members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones were joined by drummer Jason Bonham, son of late Zeppelin member John Bonham.

    The show marked the band’s first performance since their 1995 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and was considered a triumph, earning far more acclaim than previous one-off reunions in the ’80s and ’90s.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Among the classic songs performed in the 16-song set were “Black Dog,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love,” and more.

    dolly parton trying to reunite jimmy page robert plant
     Editor's Pick
    Dolly Parton Is Trying to Reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for Her Rock Record

    The concert was screened in theaters in October 2012 as the film Celebration Day, and released as a home video a month later. It is currently available to rent for $2.99 via Apple TV+, but the YouTube stream will offer fans a chance to watch it at no cost.

    The stream begins via the YouTube player below at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Within Temptation new single

Within Temptation Unveil New Single "The Fire Within": Stream

December 9, 2022

Slipknot

Ranking: Every Slipknot Album from Worst to Best

December 8, 2022

steven tyler health issues vegas cancellations

Steven Tyler's Health Issues Force Aerosmith to Cancel All December Vegas Shows

December 8, 2022

def leppard motley crue alice cooper 2023 tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce Summer 2023 US Tour Dates with Alice Cooper

December 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Led Zeppelin to Stream "Celebration Day" Concert for Free on YouTube to Mark 15th Anniversary

Menu Shop Search Newsletter