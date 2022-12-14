Menu
Library of Congress Adds Iron Man, House Party, Little Mermaid to National Film Registry

As well as When Harry Met Sally, Super Fly, Hairspray, and more

Iron Man (Marvel Studios), House Party (New Line Cinema), and The Little Mermaid (Walt Disney Pictures)
December 14, 2022 | 10:41am ET

    The Library of Congress has announced the newest class of films entered into the National Film Registry, including Stephen King’s Carrie (1976), Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989), the comedy classic House Party (1990), and Iron Man (2008), which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, for better or worse, ushered in a new era of blockbuster storytelling.

    “Films have become absolutely central to American culture by helping tell our national story for more than 125 years. We are proud to add 25 more films by a group of vibrant and diverse filmmakers to the National Film Registry as we preserve our cinematic heritage,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “We’re grateful to the entire film community for collaborating with the Library of Congress to ensure these films are preserved for the future.”

    The oldest of the new entrants is 1898’s Mardi Gras Carnival, which Americans thought to be lost until it was recently “discovered” in a Netherlands museum. As for the newest film, that distinction goes to 2011’s Pariah directed by Dee Rees. Of the 25 films, 15 were directed or co-directed by women, people of color, or LGBTQ filmmakers.

    Other popular favorites include the Cary Grant-Audrey Hepburn thriller Charade (1963), the Blaxploitation classic Super Fly (1972), John Waters’ original Hairspray (1988), and the enduring romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally (1989). Check out the full list below.

    Last year saw films like Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and WALL-E added to the registry.

    Films Selected for the 2022 National Film Registry:
    Mardi Gras Carnival (1898)
    Cab Calloway Home Movies (1948-1951)
    Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)
    Charade (1963)
    Scorpio Rising (1963)
    Behind Every Good Man (1967)
    Titicut Follies (1967)
    Mingus (1968)
    Manzanar (1971)
    Betty Tells Her Story (1972)
    Super Fly (1972)
    Attica (1974)
    Carrie (1976)
    Union Maids (1976)
    Word is Out: Stories of Our Lives (1977)
    Bush Mama (1979)
    The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (1982)
    Itam Hakim, Hopiit (1984)
    Hairspray (1988)
    The Little Mermaid (1989)
    Tongues Untied (1989)
    When Harry Met Sally (1989)
    House Party (1990)
    Iron Man (2008)
    Pariah (2011)

