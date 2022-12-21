Life of Agony and Sick of It All Announce 2023 North American Tour

Two New York City heavy music staples are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour. Alt-metal veterans Life of Agony and hardcore heroes Sick of It All will hit the road together beginning in early March.

The “30 Sick Years of Agony” outing kicks off March 9th in Albany, New York, and currently runs through an April 1st gig in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, with more dates set to be announced. Tickets for most of the shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

Life of Agony most recently released 2019’s The Sound of Scars, but will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, River Runs Red, on this tour — playing the 1993 album in its entirety. Sick of It All’s latest album is 2018’s Wake the Sleeping Dragon!

In addition to the North American dates, Life of Agony are also embarking on a winter tour of Europe and the UK beginning in January. The Europe shows will feature Prong, while the UK dates will include Madball.

See Life of Agony and Sick of It All’s North American tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Life of Agony and Sick of It All 2023 North American Tour Dates:

3/09 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

3/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

3/12 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

3/14 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

3/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

3/17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

3/18 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

3/19 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

3/21 – McHenry, IL @ The Vixen

3/22 – Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater

3/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels

3/25 – Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

3/26 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

3/28 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

3/29 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

3/30 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

4/01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater