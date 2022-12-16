Menu
Little Simz Shares Gorgeous Musical Short Film NO THANK YOU: Watch

Comprising five tracks from her eponymous new album

little simz no thank you short film hip hop rap music news watch listen
Little Simz, photo by Karolina Wielocha
December 16, 2022 | 5:51pm ET

    Little Simz is ending 2022 with a bang: Coinciding with last weekend’s release of her new album NO THANK YOUthe British-Nigerian rapper has today shared an 11-minute short film of the same name. It comprises five songs from the album, including “Heart on Fire,” “X,” “Silhouette,” “Sideways,” and “Broken.”

    Simz offers some words of wisdom before the video sets into action: “Emotion is energy in motion,” reads text across the screen in its first seconds, just as the music is about to begin. “Honor your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.”

    Visually, the Gabriel Moses-directed clip is on par with a feature-length noir arthouse film, as Little Simz raps in an array of settings: Alongside some contemporary dancers, in the drivers’ seat of a car on a rainy night, in a pool of water, staring back at herself in the mirror at a lavish mansion party. NO THANK YOU was shot in Paris outside Chateau de Millemont, and the city’s timeless, subtly melancholic beauty finds its way onto the screen.

    See Little Simz in the NO THANK YOU short film below.

    Little Simz surprise-dropped the album NO THANK YOU just over a year after its predecessor Sometimes I Might Be Introvertone of the best albums of 2021.

