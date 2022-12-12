Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Little Simz Reveals New Album NO THANK YOU: Stream

Her fifth LP pairs the London rapper with SAULT producer Inflo

Advertisement
little simz no thank you album 2022 inflo stream
Little Simz, photo by Nwaka Okparaeke
December 12, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Little Simz has revealed her fifth album, NO THANK YOU, and you don’t have to wait to hear it. The 10-song LP is now available to stream below via Forever Living Originals/AWAL.

    NO THANK YOU reunites Little Simz, a.k.a. Simbi Ajikawo, with producer Inflo, who helmed her most recent effort, 2021’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and who also leads the prolific London indie-R&B collective SAULT. Just hours before the album’s release, Little Simz unveiled the 10-song tracklist alongside the cover art, which features a candid profile shot of the British-Nigerian rapper.

    Sometimes I Might Be Introvert ranked No. 5 on Consequence’s Top 50 Albums of 2021 list

    Related Video

    NO THANK YOU Artwork:

    little simz no thank you album cover artwork 2022

    NO THANK YOU Tracklist:
    01. Angel
    02. Gorilla
    03. Silhouette
    04. No Merci
    05. X
    06. Heart On Fire
    07. Broken
    08. Sideways
    09. Who Even Cares
    10. Control

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

roger waters the lockdown sessions stream

Roger Waters Unveils The Lockdown Sessions: Stream

December 9, 2022

Within Temptation new single

Within Temptation Unveil New Single "The Fire Within": Stream

December 9, 2022

alanis morissette little drummer boy holiday song

Alanis Morissette Gets into Holiday Spirit with "Little Drummer Boy" Cover: Stream

December 9, 2022

crosses interview 2022 chuck doom split

††† (Crosses) Release New EP PERMANENT.RADIANT: Stream

December 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Little Simz Reveals New Album NO THANK YOU: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter