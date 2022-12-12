Little Simz Reveals New Album NO THANK YOU: Stream

Little Simz has revealed her fifth album, NO THANK YOU, and you don’t have to wait to hear it. The 10-song LP is now available to stream below via Forever Living Originals/AWAL.

NO THANK YOU reunites Little Simz, a.k.a. Simbi Ajikawo, with producer Inflo, who helmed her most recent effort, 2021’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and who also leads the prolific London indie-R&B collective SAULT. Just hours before the album’s release, Little Simz unveiled the 10-song tracklist alongside the cover art, which features a candid profile shot of the British-Nigerian rapper.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert ranked No. 5 on Consequence’s Top 50 Albums of 2021 list

NO THANK YOU Artwork:

NO THANK YOU Tracklist:

01. Angel

02. Gorilla

03. Silhouette

04. No Merci

05. X

06. Heart On Fire

07. Broken

08. Sideways

09. Who Even Cares

10. Control