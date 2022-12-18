Lizzo sleighed the Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Elvis star Austin Butler.

On SNL’s last episode before 2023, not a flute was stirring for her performance of “Break Up Twice,” from this summer’s Special, and her rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas.” Twitter users quickly noted the singer’s nod to painter Annie Lee’s iconic self-portrait “Blue Monday” at the onset of her first song, while her flashy gold-and-silver ensemble for the latter positioned her perfectly as the gift that keeps on giving.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lizzo appeared in a Please Don’t Destroy sketch with Butler. Watch below.

Lizzo made her SNL debut in 2019 with host Eddie Murphy, also that year’s final episode, and she later returned to pull double-duty as host and musical performer in April 2022. Yeah Yeah Yeahs were originally scheduled to close out the year on SNL, but were forced to cancel a week earlier citing guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing recovery from pneumonia.

In 2023, the three-time Grammy winner will have the chance to expand her awards haul with five nominations at the upcoming 65th annual ceremony, including Album of the Year (for Special) as well as Record and Song of the Year (for “About Damn Time”).

Lizzo will resume “The Special Tour” in 2023 tour with a European leg and an extended North American run. She’s also been tapped to headline Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival in July 2023 alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X, and more. Revisit our recap of the tour’s first North American outing here, and grab your seats via Ticketmaster.