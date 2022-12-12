Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced a 2023 North American co-headlining tour.
“The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” kicks off on July 21st in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through September 17th in Camden, New Jersey. Uncle Kracker will provide support.
Artist pre-sales go live on Tuesday (December 13th) at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (December 15th) using the code CHEER. General sales begin Friday (December 16th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.
The tour will mark 50 years since Lynyrd Skynyrd dropped their legendary 1973 debut album (pronounced ‘lĕh-‘nérd ‘skin-‘nérd), which features iconic songs such as “Gimme Three Steps,” “Tuesday’s Gone,” and the guitar powerhouse “Free Bird.”
“It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about,” said Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant via a press statement. “There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”
Added founding guitarist Gary Rossington, who still makes select live appearances with the band: “We’re still standing, Still keeping the music going. We wanted to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud, and keep the name proud, too.”
Meanwhile, ZZ Top continue to forge on following the passing of late bassist Dusty Hill in 2021. Elwood Francis has assumed bass duties alongside singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard. Consequence caught the band’s October show in Port Chester, New York, where they sounded as sharp as ever.
Below you can see a full list of Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top’s co-headlining tour dates. Get tickets here.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:
07/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/30 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
08/07 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/11 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/19 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/26 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/02 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/09 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/17 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion