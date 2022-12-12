Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced a 2023 North American co-headlining tour.

“The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” kicks off on July 21st in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through September 17th in Camden, New Jersey. Uncle Kracker will provide support.

Artist pre-sales go live on Tuesday (December 13th) at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (December 15th) using the code CHEER. General sales begin Friday (December 16th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

The tour will mark 50 years since Lynyrd Skynyrd dropped their legendary 1973 debut album (pronounced ‘lĕh-‘nérd ‘skin-‘nérd), which features iconic songs such as “Gimme Three Steps,” “Tuesday’s Gone,” and the guitar powerhouse “Free Bird.”

Advertisement

“It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about,” said Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant via a press statement. “There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”

Added founding guitarist Gary Rossington, who still makes select live appearances with the band: “We’re still standing, Still keeping the music going. We wanted to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud, and keep the name proud, too.”

Meanwhile, ZZ Top continue to forge on following the passing of late bassist Dusty Hill in 2021. Elwood Francis has assumed bass duties alongside singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard. Consequence caught the band’s October show in Port Chester, New York, where they sounded as sharp as ever.

Advertisement

Below you can see a full list of Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top’s co-headlining tour dates. Get tickets here.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:

07/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/30 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/11 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/19 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/26 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/02 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/09 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/17 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion