Robot Doll Goes on Killing Spree in New Trailer for M3GAN: Watch

Bella Poarch’s “Dolls” alludes to revenge with lines like, “Think that you can play with me, you better watch your back,” making it the perfect soundtrack for the latest trailer for the Blumhouse horror film M3GAN. In the clip, the titular AI-powered doll breaks free from her programming and goes on a murdering spree.

Like most robots in fiction, M3GAN (short for Model 3 Generative Android) was made with good intentions. A toy company roboticist named Gemma (Allison Williams) created the doll to be the ultimate companion for children and gives a prototype to her orphaned niece Cady (The Haunting of Hill House’s Violet McGraw) to be both a protector and a companion.

It’s exactly M3GAN’s protective instincts that cause the doll to commit her first murder after a bully won’t leave Cady alone. From there, M3GAN only gets more sentient and there’s nobody safe. It looks like there’s at least some twisted humor in the movie, though, because she does a creepy dance before one of the kills in the preview.

Related Video

Watch the full trailer for M3GAN below.

M3GAN is produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, the latter of whom is behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises. It’s directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a screenplay by Akela Cooper that’s based on a story by Cooper and Wan. The cast is rounded out by Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

Get your creepy doll fix in theaters on January 6th.