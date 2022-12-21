Mac DeMarco Wears Inflatable Santa Costume in “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Video: Watch

Mac DeMarco has continued his tradition of Christmas covers with his rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

Written by Meredith Willson, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” is perhaps best known for being a Top 10 hit in 1951 for Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters with Mitchell Ayres & His Orchestra. Bing Crosby also shared a popular version that year, with Johnny Mathis and Michael Bublé releasing their own covers decades later.

DeMarco’s take on “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” adds a slightly jazzy touch to the standard with his signature piano, while bells make the cover even more whimsical. It comes with a fun music video in which DeMarco and Dan McNeill ride around Los Angeles on motorcycles while wearing inflatable costumes of Santa Claus and a gingerbread man. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Related Video

The new cover follows DeMarco’s take on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” which he shared last year. Before that, he offered renditions of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Earlier this year, DeMarco participated in the inaugural Band Shirt Day. He spent a good chunk of 2022 on the road, appearing at festivals like Kilby Block Party and Day In Day Out in addition to his own tour dates. His last album was 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy.