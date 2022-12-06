The McDonald’s themed Black Sabbath cover band Mac Sabbath will be touring the West Coast in late 2022 and early 2023.

Mac Sabbath will round out 2022 with two dates: December 16th in Concord, California; and December 17th in Santa Cruz, California. The band’s 2023 itinerary will then kick off on January 26th in Santa Ana, California, with the short tour wrapping up on February 5th in Mesa, Arizona.

Ticket info can be found via Mac Sabbath’s website and via the various venues listed below. You can also pick up tickets to select dates via Ticketmaster.

At the merch table, Mac Sabbath will be selling the final copies of their Drive-Thru Metal pop-up book featuring illustrations by Gris Grimly. The tour announcement stresses that there is a very limited number of copies remaining.

“So I’m told that there is just a few of these pop-up albums left so we are headed to the states on the west coast for a few winter pop-up shows to sell these bloody books, so pop-up or poop out!” comments frontman Ronald Osbourne.

Below you can see a full list of Mac Sabbath’s 2022 and 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

Mac Sabbath’s 2022 and 2023 US Tour Dates:

12/16 – Concord, CA @ Vinnie’s Bar & Grill

12/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

01/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

01/27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

01/28 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

02/03 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

02/04 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

02/05 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater