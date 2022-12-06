Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mac Sabbath Announce 2022-2023 Winter US Tour Dates

The Mickey D's themed Black Sabbath cover band will play a string of dates across the West Coast this winter

Advertisement
mac sabbath 2023 tour dates
Mac Sabbath, photo by Jeremy Saffer
December 6, 2022 | 5:55pm ET

    The McDonald’s themed Black Sabbath cover band Mac Sabbath will be touring the West Coast in late 2022 and early 2023.

    Mac Sabbath will round out 2022 with two dates: December 16th in Concord, California; and December 17th in Santa Cruz, California. The band’s 2023 itinerary will then kick off on January 26th in Santa Ana, California, with the short tour wrapping up on February 5th in Mesa, Arizona.

    Ticket info can be found via Mac Sabbath’s website and via the various venues listed below. You can also pick up tickets to select dates via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    At the merch table, Mac Sabbath will be selling the final copies of their Drive-Thru Metal pop-up book featuring illustrations by Gris Grimly. The tour announcement stresses that there is a very limited number of copies remaining.

    “So I’m told that there is just a few of these pop-up albums left so we are headed to the states on the west coast for a few winter pop-up shows to sell these bloody books, so pop-up or poop out!” comments frontman Ronald Osbourne.

    Okilly Dokilly farewell tour
     Editor's Pick
    Ned Flanders-Themed Metal Band Okilly Dokilly Announce 2022 US “Farewell” Tour

    Below you can see a full list of Mac Sabbath’s 2022 and 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Mac Sabbath’s 2022 and 2023 US Tour Dates:
    12/16 – Concord, CA @ Vinnie’s Bar & Grill
    12/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
    01/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    01/27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
    01/28 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
    02/03 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
    02/04 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    02/05 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Goose tickets tour fall 2022 dates shows

How to Get Tickets to Goose's 2022-2023 Tour

December 6, 2022

Billy Strings tickets tour 2023 2022 how to buy seats dates me dad terry barber bluegrass shows stream

How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings' 2023 Tour

December 6, 2022

bush the art of survival new album more than machines song video

Bush Announce 2023 North American Tour with Select Support from Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups

December 6, 2022

steel panther

Steel Panther Announce 2023 US Tour

December 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mac Sabbath Announce 2022-2023 Winter US Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter