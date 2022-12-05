Mad Cool Festival 2023 Lineup Boasts Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X

Mad Cool Festival has revealed its preliminary 2023 lineup led by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Robbie Williams.

Now in its sixth year, the annual festival returns to Madrid, Spain from July 6th-8th. Other notable acts include Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, Machine Gun Kelly, The Prodigy, The 1975, Sigur Rós, Rina Sawayama, Puscifer, Sam Smith, Jamie xx, Paolo Nutini, Angel Olsen, Tash Sultana, Thoe Rose, Sylvan Esso, Touché Amoré, Jacob Collier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Years & Years, The Hu, Nova Twins, and more. Additional artists, including two more headliners, will be announced in the weeks to come.

Three-day tickets go on sale beginning December 15th, with single-day tickets available starting December 29th. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Consequence is the North America media of Mad Cool Festival.