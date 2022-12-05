Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mad Cool Festival 2023 Lineup Boasts Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X

Robbie Wiliams, Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, Machine Gun Kelly, The Prodigy, and The 1975 are also heading to Madrid next summer

Advertisement
Mad Cool Fest 2023 to feature Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, and Lizzo
Red Hot Chili Peppers (Amy Harris) / Liam Gallagher (Philip Cosores) / Lizzo (Kris Lori)
Consequence Staff
December 5, 2022 | 11:13am ET

    Mad Cool Festival has revealed its preliminary 2023 lineup led by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Robbie Williams.

    Now in its sixth year, the annual festival returns to Madrid, Spain from July 6th-8th. Other notable acts include Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Keys, Machine Gun Kelly, The Prodigy, The 1975, Sigur Rós, Rina Sawayama, Puscifer, Sam Smith, Jamie xx, Paolo Nutini, Angel Olsen, Tash Sultana, Thoe Rose, Sylvan Esso, Touché Amoré, Jacob Collier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Years & Years, The Hu, Nova Twins, and more. Additional artists, including two more headliners, will be announced in the weeks to come.

    Three-day tickets go on sale beginning December 15th, with single-day tickets available starting December 29th. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

    Advertisement

    Editor’s Note: Consequence is the North America media of Mad Cool Festival.

    Mad Cool Fest 2023 lineup poster

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Elton John Glastonbury 2023 headliner final uk date

Elton John to Headline Glastonbury in 2023

December 2, 2022

Tenacious D's Jack Black and Kyle Gass

Shaky Knees Reveals 2023 Lineup with The Killers, Muse, Tenacious D, The Flaming Lips, and More

November 30, 2022

TidalWave Music Festival tickets 2023 passes lineup poster presale jason aldean thomas rhett brooks dunn

How to Get Tickets to TidalWave Music Festival 2023

November 29, 2022

Primavera Sound reveals 2023 lineup led by Kendrick, Blur, Depeche Mode, and Rosalía

Primavera Sound Reveals 2023 Lineup Led by Kendrick, Blur, Depeche Mode, and Rosalía

November 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mad Cool Festival 2023 Lineup Boasts Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X

Menu Shop Search Newsletter