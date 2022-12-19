Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Madelyn Cline joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The Outer Banks actress tells us how shocked she was after being cast in the film; playing opposite such legendary names as Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, and Kathryn Hahn; and her character Whiskey’s relationship with David Bautista’s Duke.

Cline also discusses the sequel’s relationship with 2019’s Knives Out, how Ed Norton kept the cast moving with his playlists, and the fact that Daniel Craig hates jazz.

Listen to Madelyn Cline chat about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and more above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.