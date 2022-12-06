5 Things to Know About Måneskin, Best New Artist Nominee at 2023 Grammys

While they technically broke onto the rock scene in Rome, Italy in 2016, Måneskin’s ascent to stardom truly began in 2021. Now, they’ve earned their first Grammy Award nomination, landing a nod in the Best New Artist category.

The Italian group will be competing against Anitta, Domi & JD Beck, Latto, Omar Apollo, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle and Wet Leg for the honor, come Music’s Biggest Night on February 5th, 2023.

Consisting of Damiano David (vocals), Thomas Raggi (guitar), Victoria De Angelis (bass), and Ethan Torchio (drums), Måneskin have had an eventful 2022. From performing on Saturday Night Live and touring worldwide, to appearing on major festival stages like Coachella and Lollapalooza and preparing their third studio album Rush! (due in January 2023), their Grammy nomination caps off a busy year. Meanwhile, they’re still on tour in the US; you can grab tickets via Ticketmaster here.

Måneskin is getting used to the awards circuit, as they’ve recently racked up nods at the MTV Video Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Even if they don’t take home any hardware at the Grammys, the group will still have their three platinum certifications (for their cover of “Beggin'”) to go along with 6 billion streams worldwide. Not too shabby for a Best New Artist.

Ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, here are five things to know about Måneskin. Check out the full list of nominees here.