Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

In a special episode, Kyle Meredith talks with Margo Price during a stop in Louisville, Kentucky at a WFPK performance at The Monarch in front of a live audience.

Advertisement

Related Video

Margo talks about writing her memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It, while simultaneously working on her upcoming album Strays, and why she wanted to write a book so early in her career. The Americana singer-songwriter also discusses her complicated relationship with the Nashville establishment, much like her friends Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, and S.G. Goodman.

Price also gives us some stories about spending Thanksgiving with Willie Nelson and his family in Hawaii and how he taught her to play dominos. Also included here is a 2017 interview between Kyle and Margo as they dig into her album All American Made.

Listen to Margo Price chat about Maybe We’ll Make It, Strays, and more above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.