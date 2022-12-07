Menu
Margot Robbie Would Like Harley Quinn to Romance Poison Ivy in Film

"I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that"

Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad (DC Studios) and Batman #116
Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad (DC Studios) and Batman #116
December 7, 2022 | 12:25pm ET

    Margot Robbie thinks Harley Quinn is ready for some growth, telling ComicBook.com that she’s been advocating for the film character to star in a romance arc with Poison Ivy.

    “I have been pushing for that for years,” Robbie said. “I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too.”

    Over the last few years, HQ and PI have occasionally paired off in the comic books, and their relationship was central to Season 3 of the animated series Harley Quinn. But that particular relationship hasn’t yet made it to film, where Quinn has been more closely associated with her toxic ex, the Joker.

    While Robbie is trying to change that, she doesn’t have an actor in mind for Poison Ivy. “Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics,” she said. “I don’t really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good.”

    Robbie has starred as Harley Quinn three times, in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad, which was directed by new DC Studios co-head James Gunn. Gunn has been a vocal supporter of Robbie, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her reprise the role sometime in the future, but the character’s next appearance will be in Joker: Folie à Deuxwhere she’ll be portrayed by Lady Gaga.

    “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” Robbie told MTV News in October. “And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

    Joker: Folie à Deux is due in theaters Oct. 4th, 2024. Meanwhile, Robbie is out promoting Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylonwhich drops December 23rd of this year.

