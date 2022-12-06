Menu
Matt Lucas Announces Departure from Great British Bake Off

"I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won"

Great British Bake Off (Netflix)
December 6, 2022 | 4:47pm ET

    After three seasons, 51 episodes, and more wigs than we care to remember, Matt Lucas has announced his departure from Great British Bake Off.

    Like former GBBO presenter Sandi Toksvig before him, Lucas has found that hosting two separate programs is too much of a good thing. “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects,” he wrote in a social media statement.

    “I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else,” he continued. “I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!”

    “Totally respect your decision Matt,” his cohost Noel Fielding replied on Instagram, “But I will miss your spark in the tent and I will miss you channeling other characters at the drop of a hat like your brilliant Boris Johnson.” Judge Paul Hollywood added, “I’m going to miss you Matt, and so will the bakers.” Check out Lucas’ full announcement below.

    Lucas got his start as a sketch comedy writer and became internationally known for scene-stealing work in projects such as Doctor Who, Alice in Wonderland, Bridesmaids, and Paddington. In 2020, he took over for Toksvig as Fielding’s partner on Great British Bake Off, and he joined the revival of the comedy-soccer program Fantasy Football League earlier this year.

