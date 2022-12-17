Menu
Matty Healy Gets a Tattoo on Stage During The 1975 Concert: Watch

The chest tattoo reads "I'm a man."

matty healy tattoo
The 1975, photo via Twitter
December 17, 2022 | 4:35pm ET

    Matty Healy’s on stage antics continued at a recent The 1975 concert in Kentucky where the frontman got a tattoo in the middle of a performance.

    The 1975’s  “At Their Very Best” tour has featured a pretty chaotic stage design, including a couch that Healy sits on for the shows’ particularly steamy moments. Fan shot footage of the December 16th concert captures the singer lounging on the couch with a cigarette while a tattoo artist adorns his bare chest with the phrase “I’m a man.” Later in the show, a fan apparently received the same tattoo.

    During earlier shows on The 1975’s ongoing tour, Healy ate raw meat, and soon after, he shared a kiss with multiple fans while performing the band’s 2014 hit “Robbers.”

    The 1975’s latest album is Being Funny in a Foreign Languagewhich includes the Song of the Week “Oh Caroline.” Healy discussed the record in an appearance on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

    Revisit our ranking of the band’s 10 Best Songs.

