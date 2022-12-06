Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams

Metallica have warned fans about numerous cryptocurrency scams that have appeared in light of the band’s recent album announcement.

Fake YouTube accounts posing as Metallica have popped up, attempting to swindle fans into purchasing cryptocurrency from shady websites. The scam accounts latched onto the band’s press rollout for 72 Seasons and the 2023/2024 world tour in support of the forthcoming LP.

Metallica took to social media to explain the situation and encourage fans to continue reporting the bogus accounts.

“In the wake of last week’s exciting news of our new song, new album, and new tour, unfortunately the ugly side of social media made an appearance. Many of you have let us know about YouTube channels and live streams, as well as websites, claiming to offer Metallica Crypto giveaways in conjunction with last week’s announcement.

Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams. They’re being streamed on fake YouTube channels posing to be ours and all pointing to websites that we do not run. Please remember — all of our official social media channels are verified. Always look for official verification before believing something wild and crazy to be true. We thank all of you who have been vigilant in reporting these live streams to YouTube and to us… please don’t let up! …

Be familiar with the symbols that indicate an official channel and report anything that is a scam!”

Many commenters expressed gratitude for the clarification and pledged to continue reporting the false accounts.

Commented cartoonist Lucas Turnbloom (@lucasturnbloom): “The YouTube one was clever. It really did look like the official page. Thanks for the clarification.”

72 Seasons will be Metallica’s first album in more than six years when it arrives on April 14th. The band’s massive “M72 World Tour” runs throughout 2023 and 2024 and features a rotating cast of support acts including Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Greta Van Fleet, and Five Finger Death Punch. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Below you can view Metallica’s Instagram post warning fans about cryptocurrency scams.