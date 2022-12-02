Menu
Metro Boomin’s New Album HEROES & VILLAINS Features Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, & More: Stream

Along with The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and Travis Scott

Young Thug (photo by Perry Froelich), 21 Savage and Future (photos by Ben Kaye)
December 2, 2022 | 12:44pm ET

    Hitmaking producer Metro Boomin has released his sophomore album, HEROES & VILLAINS, which features Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott all making appearances on multiple songs. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The guest list for HEROES & VILLAINS also features A$AP Rocky, the late Takeoff of Migos, Gunna, Young Nudy, John Legend, and more. The album was initially slated for November 4th, but was pushed back a month due to sample clearance issues.

    It arrives after an engaging rollout in which Metro teased the project with a short film narrated by Morgan Freeman and revealed featured artists by sharing custom-designed comic book covers on social media. The cover artwork appears to be influenced by Pink Floyd’s 1975 LP Wish You Were Here.

    Related Video

    All-star projects can often feel bloated and slapped together, but HEROES & VILLAINS is tied together with seamless production and track sequencing. It demonstrates a knack for cohesive vision that the St. Louis producer has previously shown on his solo debut, NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES, as well as collaborative albums like Savage Mode II.

    HEROES & VILLAINS Artwork:

    HEROES & VILLAINS Tracklist:
    01. On Time (feat. John Legend)
    02. Superhero (Heroes & Villains) [feat. Future and Chris Brown]
    03. Too Many Nights (feat. Future and Don Toliver)
    04. Raindrops (Insane) [feat. Travis Scott]
    05. Umbrella (feat. 21 Savage and Young Nudy)
    06. Trance (feat. Travis Scott and Young Thug)
    07. Around Me (feat. Don Toliver)
    08. Metro Spider (feat. Young Thug)
    09. I Can’t Save You (Interlude) [feat. Future and Don Toliver]
    10. Creepin (feat. The Weeknd and 21 Savage]
    11. Niagara Falls (Foot or 2) [feat. 21 Savage and Travis Scott]
    12. Walk Em Down (Don’t Kill Civilians) [feat. 21 Savage and Mustafa]
    13. Lock on Me (feat. Future and Travis Scott)
    14. Feel the Fiyaaaah (feat. A$AP Rocky and Takeoff)
    15. All the Money (feat. Gunna)

