Mick Fleetwood’s Wooden Balls from Rumours Cover Auctioned for $128,000

Mick Fleetwood’s balls are worth a lot: $128,000, in fact, according to the Fleetwood Mac fan who purchased the pair of wooden spheres that dangle between the bandleader’s legs on the cover of Rumours.

The faux testicles were just one piece of Fleetwood Mac memorabilia up for sale at a Beverly Hills auction last weekend following the tragic death of longtime band member Christine McVie on November 30th. The auction, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, sold off instruments, gear, stage attire, and more personal items owned by Fleetwood, McVie, and bandmate John McVie.

Fleetwood’s nuts weren’t the only big-ticket item at the auction: A few of McVie’s keyboards and touring organs each sold for the price of a new sedan, and a Thea Porter dress she wore on stage and to special events circa 1971 went for a whopping $31,250. The dress she wore on the back of the Rumours cover sold for $56,250.

As for Fleetwood’s personal collection, his hoard of signed, used drumheads each raked in an easy $700-$900. A crow top hat, custom-made by Stevie Nicks for him, sold for $16,000, as did his 1998 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trophy. But at the end of the day, it was his balls that stole the show.

A portion of proceeds from the auction went to MusiCares, and you can see all the resulting price tags here.

Fleetwood shared a heartfelt statement on his personal social media following McVie’s passing: “My dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen to bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’… Reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything abut you.”

