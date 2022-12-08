Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mick Fleetwood’s Wooden Balls from Rumours Cover Auctioned for $128,000

Many of Christine McVie's personal items were also sold

Advertisement
mick fleetwood balls mac auction christine mcvie classic rock rumours cover music news
Mick Fleetwood (photo by Raphael Pour-Hashemi) and Fleetwood mac’s Rumours cover (courtesy of Warner Bros.)
Follow
December 8, 2022 | 10:52am ET

    Mick Fleetwood’s balls are worth a lot: $128,000, in fact, according to the Fleetwood Mac fan who purchased the pair of wooden spheres that dangle between the bandleader’s legs on the cover of Rumours. 

    The faux testicles were just one piece of Fleetwood Mac memorabilia up for sale at a Beverly Hills auction last weekend following the tragic death of longtime band member Christine McVie on November 30th. The auction, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, sold off instruments, gear, stage attire, and more personal items owned by Fleetwood, McVie, and bandmate John McVie.

    Fleetwood’s nuts weren’t the only big-ticket item at the auction: A few of McVie’s keyboards and touring organs each sold for the price of a new sedan, and a Thea Porter dress she wore on stage and to special events circa 1971 went for a whopping $31,250. The dress she wore on the back of the Rumours cover sold for $56,250.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for Fleetwood’s personal collection, his hoard of signed, used drumheads each raked in an easy $700-$900. A crow top hat, custom-made by Stevie Nicks for him, sold for $16,000, as did his 1998 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame trophy. But at the end of the day, it was his balls that stole the show.

    A portion of proceeds from the auction went to MusiCares, and you can see all the resulting price tags here.

    Fleetwood shared a heartfelt statement on his personal social media following McVie’s passing: “My dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen to bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’… Reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything abut you.”

    Advertisement

    See where Rumours lands on our ranking of every Fleetwood Mac album from worst to best.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Emo's Not Dead Cruise

Emo's Not Dead Cruise Proves It Wasn’t Just a Phase: Recap, Photos and Video

December 8, 2022

postal service death cab for cutie 2023 tour dates jenny lewis

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

December 8, 2022

justice cross deluxe dance logic reprise preorder electronic music news

Justice Announce Deluxe Anniversary Reissue of †, Share "D.A.N.C.E." Remix by Logic: Stream

December 8, 2022

stanning bts podcast rm indigo album review

Stanning BTS: RM's Indigo Album Review

December 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mick Fleetwood's Wooden Balls from Rumours Cover Auctioned for $128,000

Menu Shop Search Newsletter