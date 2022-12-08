Menu
Mike Flanagan Adapting Stephen King’s The Dark Tower Series

Reuniting with frequent collaborator, producer Trevor Macy

mike flanagan dark tower stephen king tv series adaptation horror thriller sci fi fantasy news
Mike Flanagan (Netflix)
December 8, 2022 | 2:43pm ET

    Mike Flanagan is adding yet another Stephen King adaptation to his repertoire: Deadline reports that the Doctor Sleep filmmaker is reuniting with his frequent collaborator, producer Trevor Macy, for a new adaptation of the horror novelist’s The Dark Tower series.

    Flanagan told Deadline that The Dark Tower — which amalgamates elements of classic horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and Western — has been his dream project for quite a while. He envisions the adaptation as a TV series to run for five seasons, followed by two standalone features; considering King has penned nine books in the franchise since 1982, the filmmakers have a lot of material to pull from.

    The Dark Tower has been brought to the screen twice before: Nikolaj Arcel directed a 2017 movie for Sony starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, which garnered mostly negative reviews. Amazon bought the rights to a TV adaptation the following year, though they eventually decided not to move forward.

    The fate of the franchise seems a bit more promising now with Flanagan and Macy on board, considering their track record with King adaptations like Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game as well as fan-favorite horror series like The Haunting of Hill House. Stay tuned here for more details about their Dark Tower adaptation as they come.

    In October, Netflix unveiled the first season of Flanagan’s The Midnight Club series.

