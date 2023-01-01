Miley Cyrus Announces New Single “Flowers”

New year, new Miley. To ring in 2023, Miley Cyrus has announced a brand new single called “Flowers,” which will be released on January 13th. Watch a teaser trailer for the song below.

The announcement of Cyrus’ new single coincided with her New Year’s Eve NBC special which she co-hosted with her godmother, Dolly Parton. Over the course of the two-hour telecast, Cyrus performed several songs, including a duet of “I Love Rock and Roll” with Parton, “Stars Are Blind” with Paris Hilton, and “Midnight Sky” with Fletcher.

Cyrus’ last album, Plastic Hearts, was released in 2020. Last year, she put out a live album called ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE.

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp Advertisement — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton performing ‘I Love Rock and Roll’

pic.twitter.com/4tQn8JnHHr — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) January 1, 2023

Miley Cyrus & Fletcher performing Midnight Sky

pic.twitter.com/3i6uKPAgls — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) January 1, 2023